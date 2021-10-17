Rediscover the power of collective thinking

The media and advertising industries run on ideas. Agencies generatethem, transact in them, build their brands and those of their clients through them. They’re something we’ve been encouraged to own.

But, not every idea can be contained within a single agency, explored within just one office – or owned by just one client. Some ideas are bigger. They relate to the broader marketing and business landscape, to changes in the way that economies function and people interact, to changes in the nature of marketing itself.

New thinking needs collective thinking, drawing on perspectives from across our profession and beyond.

Stalwarts of the media and advertising industry remember when this type of cross-agency intermingling was the norm; we took it for granted. It happened in the breaks and the bars at creative and advertising festivals across the world, over lunches and dinners, in the gaps between judging on awards panels.

Planners, strategists and creatives always worked confidentially on big ideas and client strategies. But, they also took pleasure in discussing the bigger picture with similarly sharp marketing and media minds. It was fun – and invaluable. It provided the fertile ground for the individual and agency-wide thinking that created so much strong, effective work.

A time for big marketing minds

In recent times, our industry has missed a lot of this collective, big-picture thinking. Covid shoulders a large chunk of the blame for cutting off the serendipitous opportunities to compare notes. But, there’s a deeper trend at work too. As we spend more time on confidential and specific, data-led thinking, there’s less to discuss openly. We don’t spend as much time dealing with the wider subjects, the subjects where it’s appropriate to share thinking.

And there’s rarely been a time when collaborative thinking within the marketing and agency world has been so badly needed. We’re navigating a world in transition; one reshaping itself in the aftermath of the pandemic and in response to a great reshuffle in the world of work, a new reality for supply chains, an intensifying struggle against climate change.

In such a moment, businesses need more than just best practice and finely tuned systems and processes. Credible, fresh ideas and new perspectives are vital – and bringing together marketing’s biggest thinkers to discuss broader issues is one of the best ways to generate them.

Creating a space to focus on the bigger picture

LinkedIn created The Big Minds Collective as an open space for agency leaders to come together and focus on the big picture. It’s a forum that convenes regularly to hear from experts within and outside marketing, on the factors that are shaping the future. It questions the status quo, sets its sights on long-running assumptions, asks, ‘what if?’ and encourages marketing’s big minds to explore the possibilities.

In the first year of The Big Minds Collective, we’ve heard from some of the world’s experts on issues like the real nature of innovation, the trust challenge for brands, the impact of sustainability on marketing strategies and the future of the CMO. We’ve discussed the need for new sources of data, the ability for marketing to inspire, and much more.