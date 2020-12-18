Reebok hosts virtual raves to launch sneakers

Reebok is hosting a series of virtual events that will include immersive theatre and live performances.

The "BBL CLB" is an experience set against the backdrop of the pandemic, when venues and festivals are closed. As audiences attempt to locate a secret venue they are guided through a sequence of "high octane" situations by a cast who help or hinder their quest.

Parallel storylines will lead participants across multiple platforms as they gather intelligence. Once they find the location, the reward is a live show available exclusively for attendees.

Emerging artists will be featured across three events produced to launch its Club C Legacy sneakers. The shoe will feature within the immersive content.

The free shows will take place in February and March 2021 in partnership with Rinse FM, Foundation FM and lifestyle magazine Guap.

Joanna Hodgetts, senior brand activation manager, Reebok, said: "After a challenging year for everyone and the music industry having to adapt dramatically, we are excited by how closely this partnership matches our long-standing heritage in music, allowing us to bring live music to consumers in a new and immersive way."

A wider series of "BBL CLB" paid for ticketed events will also be delivered by Miroma Group's Hyperactive featuring DJs including Eats Everything, Sam Divine and Fat Tony. The agency is collaborating with Hospital Records, Back to 95, Circus Records, Secretsundaze and Critical Records. Statix Studio's Ruby and Boya will work alongside Hyperactive to produce the content.

Andrew Casher, founder and chief executive of Hyperactive, said: "The 'BBL CLB' sits somewhere between Bandersnatch and Boiler Room, Secret Cinema and Secretsundaze. It is designed to recreate the buzz of anticipation before a night out, the electricity and unity of the dancefloor, madcap moments with mates and of course the appreciation of dance music in all its guises.

"For me, 'BBL CLB' is about togetherness when we're socially distanced and about supporting UK club culture, which is so important to so many people both socially and professionally. This is the very first entertainment concept of this nature and combines immersive theatre, gaming and raving into one experience for groups of friends to enjoy together remotely using cutting edge technology. It's the new shape of UK club culture, which continues to set the benchmark globally."