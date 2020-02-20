Reebok partners Asos for music and fashion party

Reebok has teamed up with Asos on a music and fashion party to mark the launch of its Zig Kinetica shoes.

The event at The Mess Hall in London, which takes place on 21 February, will feature MC Novelist as the headline performance.

Peckham-based radio station Balamii, which will live stream the music from the event, has also curated a line-up of DJs including Nadine Artois, Jordss and Nicky Soft Touch.

The artists will be performing by a reactive lighting installation modelled on the sole of the Zig Kinetica shoe.

During the evening consumers can enter the "Zig studio", a stroboscopic effect booth that allows people to make an energy-fuelled move and have it captured in an emblematic way. Guests can also try out the "Kinetic energy power vending machine", which reads their movement.

The activation forms part of the brand's "Zigurine" campaign for which Deutsch New York has created an ad featuring Conor McGregor who morphs into an action figure version of himself to showcase the energy and force of the shoe.

Andrew Casher, founder of Hyperactive, which is delivering the activation, said: "The entire event experience is designed in a way to generate hype with Reebok and Asos' core audience.

"Through the collaboration with Balamii, champions of underground music, we've curated a line-up featuring some of the most exciting acts and DJs in the city, while reactive set installations and interactive experiences bring to life the theme in tangible ways."