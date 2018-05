The activation is made up of 29 spaces filled with a range of arts and culture such as poetry, paintings and tech. This year’s event will also have a new main stage for live performances.

29Rooms, which has been running for four years and pulled in more than 45,000 people last year in New York and Los Angeles, will also take place in San Francisco and Chicago this summer.

In September 29Rooms will also be broadcast through an experience created by Facebook Anthology.