Rekorderlig stages midsummer celebration

Molson Coors-owned Swedish cider brand Rekorderlig is inviting people to what it describes as London's "first mixed-reality" bar to celebrate midsummer.

Visitors will step through a portal to enter "Rekorder-land", donning headsets to journey to a hyperreal world where "fruits and flavours come to life and the sun hangs high in the sky".

The event aims to recreate Swedish midsummer, traditionally celebrated on the longest day of the year with floral garlands, music and dancing. The bar will serve a range of Rekorderlig drinks, including its Botanicals range, and visitors can sample exclusive Rekorderlig cocktails.

The multisensory experience is being delivered through augmented-reality technology provider Magic Leap. It is taking place at the Underbelly Festival on London's South Bank until 13 July.