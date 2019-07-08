Fayola Douglas
Rekorderlig turns to tech to stand out from the crowd

Mixed-reality experience at Underbelly aims to 'excite' consumers.


Rekorderlig is making use of the latest mixed-reality technology to stand out from the crowd with its summer activation.

The Molson Coors cider brand has imported the latest augmented-reality headsets from the US to put on the experience, which is running alongside its bar at the annual Underbelly Festival.

The idea continues Rekorderlig's TV campaign by Havas London last year, "Rekorder-land", which used CGI films to show the drinks in visual form.

At the "Rekorder-land" activation, guests are able to reach out and touch the fruits that all react in different ways. The interactive nature is designed to give everyone a unique encounter depending on where they look and what they touch.

Clare Wright, head of cider at Molson Coors, said: "With 'Rekorder-land', we are using the latest technology to offer our consumers a multisensory experience that they cannot get anywhere else – but the beautiful thing is, it is all within the world of Rekorderlig. Our guests are interacting with and tasting and learning about our flavours.

"Our job is to continually seek out new, compelling, empathetic consumer insights and use these to ensure we bring to market the most relevant, beautifully Swedish advertising, experiences and products to excite and delight our loyalists and attract new consumers to our incredible brand."

The activation is further enhanced by Snapchat lenses that use assets from the experience to create an animation and enables people to take a "fruit crown" selfie to celebrate the Swedish midsummer.

Mark Whelan, chief creative officer at Havas UK, said: "We wanted to bring the advertising and social to life in the real world. A place you can come and have a drink obviously, but also step through to the interactive experience that gives a bit more depth to the idea."

The experience is being delivered by Havas’ experiential agency Cake and runs until 13 July.

