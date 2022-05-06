Charlotte Rawlings
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Relate plants messages about later-life sex using condoms and garden centres

To encourage safe sex for the over-65s, the relationship charity worked with Ogilvy UK to incorporate the demographic’s favourite pastime into a condom collection.

Relate: the vegetable-themed condoms were unveiled in a garden centre
Relate: the vegetable-themed condoms were unveiled in a garden centre

Relationship charity Relate has partnered Ogilvy UK to get people talking about later-life sex, with garden centres being the surprising backdrop for the campaign.

The charity has created a series of vegetable-themed condom packet designs, or "Gardoms", resembling packets of seeds.

This unique condom range will be displayed in garden centres as the third instalment in Relate’s “Let’s talk the joy of later life sex” campaign.

Research by Public Health England has revealed that STIs among the over-65s is at an all-time high, with cases more than doubling in the past 10 years among this age group in the UK.

In a push to tackle the taboos around later-life sex and attract the older demographic, the sustainable condom collection, which can be planted in a pot to biodegrade, was showcased at family-run garden centre, Finchley Nurseries.

In a cheeky nod to popular vegetable emojis, which are used for more than just vegetable-themed messages, the illustrations include aubergines, plums, courgettes, onions and avocados.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign also runs across digital out-of-home screens in partnership with Clear Channel UK. 

The billboards feature close-up shots of suggestive vegetable seed packets under the banner of “The Hornicultural Society”. 

Relate also worked with Ogilvy UK last year to shine a light on later-life sex, with a series of intimate shots, captured by photographer Rankin, boldly presenting five older couples and one woman in intimate scenarios.

“The audience we are talking to don’t realise they have this problem. They’re not looking for it. They’re not listening for it. And they are certainly not going into high street chemists to ask about it,” Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director at Ogilvy UK, explained.

“So, partnering with Relate, we decided to crash the number two favourite weekend activity into the number one. We wanted to use the love of gardening to solve the problem of STIs.” 

Chalkley added: “The simple fact is that many of us need intimacy now more than ever, and communication is the bedrock of healthy and happy relationships. As a society we are obsessed with love and affection, it can be easy to forget that simple authentic conversation is what defines connection, happiness and intensity.” 

Sarah Milsom, director of communications and engagement at Relate, said: “Sex and intimacy can be important at any age so there mustn’t be a taboo around talking about safe sex in later life. 

“Using the unexpected backdrop of a garden centre and focusing on gardening-themed innuendo helps to grab attention and engage people of all ages, encouraging important conversations and breaking down taboos.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022