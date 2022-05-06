Relate plants messages about later-life sex using condoms and garden centres

Relationship charity Relate has partnered Ogilvy UK to get people talking about later-life sex, with garden centres being the surprising backdrop for the campaign.

The charity has created a series of vegetable-themed condom packet designs, or "Gardoms", resembling packets of seeds.

This unique condom range will be displayed in garden centres as the third instalment in Relate’s “Let’s talk the joy of later life sex” campaign.

Research by Public Health England has revealed that STIs among the over-65s is at an all-time high, with cases more than doubling in the past 10 years among this age group in the UK.

In a push to tackle the taboos around later-life sex and attract the older demographic, the sustainable condom collection, which can be planted in a pot to biodegrade, was showcased at family-run garden centre, Finchley Nurseries.

In a cheeky nod to popular vegetable emojis, which are used for more than just vegetable-themed messages, the illustrations include aubergines, plums, courgettes, onions and avocados.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign also runs across digital out-of-home screens in partnership with Clear Channel UK.

The billboards feature close-up shots of suggestive vegetable seed packets under the banner of “The Hornicultural Society”.

Relate also worked with Ogilvy UK last year to shine a light on later-life sex, with a series of intimate shots, captured by photographer Rankin, boldly presenting five older couples and one woman in intimate scenarios.

“The audience we are talking to don’t realise they have this problem. They’re not looking for it. They’re not listening for it. And they are certainly not going into high street chemists to ask about it,” Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director at Ogilvy UK, explained.

“So, partnering with Relate, we decided to crash the number two favourite weekend activity into the number one. We wanted to use the love of gardening to solve the problem of STIs.”

Chalkley added: “The simple fact is that many of us need intimacy now more than ever, and communication is the bedrock of healthy and happy relationships. As a society we are obsessed with love and affection, it can be easy to forget that simple authentic conversation is what defines connection, happiness and intensity.”

Sarah Milsom, director of communications and engagement at Relate, said: “Sex and intimacy can be important at any age so there mustn’t be a taboo around talking about safe sex in later life.

“Using the unexpected backdrop of a garden centre and focusing on gardening-themed innuendo helps to grab attention and engage people of all ages, encouraging important conversations and breaking down taboos.”