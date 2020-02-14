Remco Graham joins BBH London as creative director

Remco Graham has joined Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as a creative director, following his departure from Now in August 2019.

He will be responsible for the agency’s Barclays account, which BBH retained in a review last year, extending its 17-year relationship with the bank.

Graham spent three years as Now’s chief creative officer, but left the agency to "take on a new challenge". This was followed by a five-month stint as a creative consultant at Crispin Porter Bogusky.

With previous senior creative roles at WCRS, HHCL, DLKW Lowe and Mcgarrybowen, Graham has earned more than 50 awards along the way, including golds at Cannes Lions, British Arrows and the Campaign Big Awards.

Remco's standout work includes Honda "Illusion"’ and "Out of office", as well as out-of-home ads for the Women's Equality Party.

2018 saw BBH pick up a silver at the IPA Effectiveness Awards for Barclays "Purpose pays", which was followed by last year’s "Make money work for you".

Furthermore, BBH has promoted Pablo González de la Peña and Ross Mawdsley to head of art and head of design respectively.

Mawdsley was promoted in 2018 to creative director – brand experience from his previous position of head of interactive design.

Karen Martin, managing director of BBH London, said: "Remco is an experienced and accomplished creative leader, and Pablo and Ross are true craftspeople who are black belts in their fields.

"All three are extremely passionate about the work, our clients and our people. They’re going to be brilliant."

Graham added: "It's BBH. There's nothing more I need to say."