Emmet McGonagle
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Remco Graham joins BBH London as creative director

Meanwhile, Pablo Gonzélez de la Peña and Ross Mawdsley are promoted.

Graham: left Now in August 2019
Graham: left Now in August 2019

Remco Graham has joined Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as a creative director, following his departure from Now in August 2019.

He will be responsible for the agency’s Barclays account, which BBH retained in a review last year, extending its 17-year relationship with the bank.

Graham spent three years as Now’s chief creative officer, but left the agency to "take on a new challenge". This was followed by a five-month stint as a creative consultant at Crispin Porter Bogusky.

With previous senior creative roles at WCRS, HHCL, DLKW Lowe and Mcgarrybowen, Graham has earned more than 50 awards along the way, including golds at Cannes Lions, British Arrows and the Campaign Big Awards.

Remco's standout work includes Honda "Illusion"’ and "Out of office", as well as out-of-home ads for the Women's Equality Party.

2018 saw BBH pick up a silver at the IPA Effectiveness Awards for Barclays "Purpose pays", which was followed by last year’s "Make money work for you".

Furthermore, BBH has promoted Pablo González de la Peña and Ross Mawdsley to head of art and head of design respectively. 

Mawdsley was promoted in 2018 to creative director – brand experience from his previous position of head of interactive design. 

Karen Martin, managing director of BBH London, said: "Remco is an experienced and accomplished creative leader, and Pablo and Ross are true craftspeople who are black belts in their fields. 

"All three are extremely passionate about the work, our clients and our people. They’re going to be brilliant." 

Graham added: "It's BBH. There's nothing more I need to say." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020