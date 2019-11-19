Remington launches hairstyling pop-ups

Remington will be opening pop-up salons in London and Manchester to showcase its Proluxe range of heat styling tools.

The salon will be decorated with a rose-gold theme, drawing on the colour of the Proluxe collection. A wall of clocks aims to highlight the long-lasting nature of the styles created using Proluxe.

There will also be neon signage, fresh flower displays, balloon garlands, plush seating areas and Hollywood-style light bulb-mirrored styling stations.

It will offer visitors complimentary styles, such as a blow dry or curls that can be achieved using Remington products.

The salon will be in Soho Square, London, from 3 December to 7 December and in St Ann’s Square, Manchester, from 10 December to 14 December.

Hatch Communications is delivering the project.