Remote working, diversity and collaboration debated at Campaign's Female Frontiers

Panels featured leaders from Starcom, Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas and TBWA.

Campaign took an in-depth look at the pandemic’s effect on the workplace, how to get the best out of remote working, and building a culture of diversity and inclusion at its Female Frontiers panel sessions.

The sessions explored the impact the pandemic has had on the workplace and how best to adapt, both as business leaders and employees, in a panel featuring Dani Bassil, CEO at Digitas, Leila Siddick, head of diversity at the IPA, and Sara Tate, CEO at TBWA\London.

A second session focused on creating a collaborative environment at work, focusing on effective remote working and promoting diversity and inclusion. Panellists included Nadine Young, CEO at Starcom, Rania Robinson, CEO and partner at Quiet Storm, and Sarah Jenkins, managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi London.

The panel sessions were part of Campaign’s inaugural Female Frontiers event, which took place last week and which celebrated those at the forefront of innovative solutions, inspirational leadership and effective changes within the industry. The event was in partnership with headline sponsor, Mail Metro Media and media partner, the IPA.

To watch the panel sessions and the awards show, please register here: https://www.eventsforce.net/hm/920/register

