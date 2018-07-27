Renault creates 90s throwback experience

The experience will take over Hogarth House in London next week and will be split into two parts – modern day and the 90s – showing the difference in technology, design and style.

The 90s area will have Nerdz, party ring biscuits, Slushies, games of Twister, as well as music from Britney Spears, Steps and the Spice Girls. There will also be Tamagotchis, Pogs, video games and polaroid cameras.

In the modern-day space, visitors can experience nail artists, photo booths, and a feature wall to take a selfie. The activation will also show the changing features of the Clio.