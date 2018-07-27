Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Renault creates 90s throwback experience

Renault is taking consumers back to the 90s with an experience to show that its Clio model, which was created in the same decade, has stood the test of time.

The experience will take over Hogarth House in London next week and will be split into two parts – modern day and the 90s – showing the difference in technology, design and style.

The 90s area will have Nerdz, party ring biscuits, Slushies, games of Twister, as well as music from Britney Spears, Steps and the Spice Girls. There will also be Tamagotchis, Pogs, video games and polaroid cameras.

In the modern-day space, visitors can experience nail artists, photo booths, and a feature wall to take a selfie. The activation will also show the changing features of the Clio.

