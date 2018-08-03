Renault goes retro to target time-strapped millennials

The retro activation is centred around the new Clio and its nineties counterpart. It is aimed at those who aren’t necessarily familiar with the famous "Va-Va-Voom" era, bringing the experience and car to them.

The pop-up, which also celebrates Renault’s 120th anniversary, shows the best elements of the 90s, whilst also highlighting the benefits of its new Clio model.

Visitors are invited inside both vehicles, whilst also being treated to a range of retro food and drink. There is also a nail bar, video games, Twister, and Polaroid cameras.

Colette Casey, senior brand communications manager at Renault UK, said: "It’s really important to understand that millennials don’t necessarily want to, or have to time, get to the dealer’s showroom. For us, it was ‘how do we get the car into environments that will be more accessible to them?’

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to get in front of our core demographic who can really engage and immerse what Clio is about. I think the reality of it is when you showcase a car in TV and print, it doesn’t give you the opportunity to highlight the key benefits of the vehicle."

The experience will be in Birmingham and Manchester later in the year.