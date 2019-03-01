Shannon Moyer
Renault partners Sky Sports for campaign starring Jeff Stelling

Work will use Sky's targeted ad platforms to reach audience.

Renault has partnered Sky Sports to launch a targeted advertising campaign featuring Sky Sports pundit Jeff Stelling.

Revolving around a fan’s lifelong support of Manchester City, the film features Stelling driving the fan – Jimmy Dolan – to a Super Sunday game in a Kadjar, chatting about football and running into different Manchester City stars on the way.

In a deal developed by Sky Media, Sky Sports and Manning Gottlieb OMD, "With you all the way" will debut during live coverage of the Premier League on 3 March. Activity will continue to run until 31 March as an extension of Renault’s current sponsorship of Sky Sports’ coverage.

The campaign was overseen by Sky Sports, with the TV ads created by Recipe, and social content created by Diagonal View.

Adam Wood, marketing director at Renault Group UK and Ireland, said: "Our partnership with Sky Sports is about celebrating fans as well as our brand ethos, ‘Passion for life’. That’s exactly what our winner Jimmy showed in the competition – a real football fan going through a whole journey of emotions as they follow their team, being ‘with them all the way’."

The campaign will be targeted to Renault’s chosen audience using Sky's AdSmart and AdVance advertising platforms to further reach and drive engagement.

Different versions of the ad will run on TV and online, with an extension of the campaign set to run on Sky Sports’ website and social media.

Jason Hughes, head of creative solutions at Sky Media, said: "In a first for Sky, we’re using our exclusive access to top sporting talent and unique mix of TV, digital social channels to ensure Renault drives engagement with Sky Sports’ passionate football audience."

