Reprise poaches PHD digital chief to be UK and Ireland CEO

IPG Mediabrands has appointed PHD’s Chloe Hawking to be UK and Ireland chief executive for performance media agency Reprise.

Hawking will join Reprise “in the coming months”, the company said, and report to Mediabrands UK and Ireland chief executive Richard Morris.

She replaces Craig Lister, who has left Reprise to start his own business, and is tasked with the running of all business falling under the Reprise banner in Dublin, Leeds, London and Peterborough.

Hawking is leaving PHD Global Business team, where she has been chief digital officer since 2018 and has recently returned from maternity leave. She was previously deputy managing director EMEA at Omnicom Media Group Programmatic and Accuen, the company's trading desk. During her six-year stint at Omnicom, she worked with clients including Audi, Diageo, HSBC and Volkswagen.

IPG Mediabrands relaunched Reprise in 2018 as a full-service digital and performance shop. Previously a search marketing specialist, it was merged with mobile and user experience agency Ansible and Society, a creative and content business, and now has 3,000 staff working across 68 offices globally.

Now it is positioned as a performance media agency that supports IPG Mediabrands’ media planning and buying shops, UM and Initiative. Last year, it launched a specialist ecommerce unit, Reprise Commerce.

Morris said: “The recent acceleration in digital migration has made Reprise indispensable to clients across all of our agencies. It is blazing a trail in precision digital marketing and supporting many of the world’s leading brands in building and optimising direct-to-consumer and ecommerce propositions. There’s never been a more exciting time for us in this space.

“Chloe is a digital visionary who shares our passion for clients, culture and innovation. I’m delighted she will lead Reprise through this exciting next chapter and become an influential voice in how we shape a future Mediabrands to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”