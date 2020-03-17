Reprise taps Neilson Hall as new EMEA ecommerce chief

Reprise, the performance media marketing business that is part of IPG Mediabrands, has hired the former Shop Direct executive Nielson Hall to the newly created role of head of ecommerce, EMEA.

Reprise has created the role as part of an expansion of its global ecommerce capabilities. Hall will be tasked with working across the EMEA region to integrate and align skills to establish Reprise’s newly formed ecommerce team, ensuring the function is developing, as well as providing support to Mediabrands' sister IPG agencies UM and Initiative.

Hall will report to Jimmy Schougaard, president of Reprise EMEA, and Craig Lister, chief executive of Reprise Network UK.

He previously worked at Shop Direct, where he led one of the UK's largest in-house ecommerce teams. Before that he ran the ecommerce division at Omnicom Media Group UK.

Hall began his media career at iProspect before he co-founded Illuminate, the agency and tech platform. He was named by Media Week (now Campaign) as one of its "30 Under 30" rising stars in 2012.

Schougaard said: "Having someone with Neilson’s experience and skill-set will be integral to the agency as ecommerce continues to be a key area of focus for our clients."