Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

More people apply for jobs in January than any other month of the year, according to the latest data from Campaign's specialist job board, Campaign Jobs.

In fact, 31% more people applied for a job on Campaign Jobs in January 2018 than the average over 12 months.*

In line with this trend, the number of people looking at jobs on the site saw a 24% spike in January 2018, and the overall number of unique users visiting the site was 16% higher than the 12-month average.**

A YouGov poll in December 2017 also revealed that the seventh most popular new year’s resolution is to ‘get a new job’.*** So if you’re recruiting, January is clearly a peak time to advertise.

Get the biggest return on your recruitment advertising investment

"Our job site data indicates that recruiters looking to advertise their jobs should consider January as a prime time to invest as it’s when you’re most likely to get the biggest bang for your buck", says Vicky Quinn, head of recruitment sales at Campaign Jobs.

Stand out from your competitors

"Bearing in mind that advertising in January will make your investment work harder for you, it’s a great time to revolutionise your recruitment strategy and consider your options beyond a standard job listing", adds Joe Edmonds, recruitment sales director, Campaign Jobs.

So what has Campaign Jobs got to offer recruiters beyond a standard job listing, to set them apart from their competitors?

Applications Assured: Get a guaranteed number of applications

Are you struggling to find the best talent? Applications Assured is a new recruitment solution that guarantees to deliver a minimum of 12 applications into your online account within four weeks, or you get your next job advert for free. We target relevant candidates using the latest email marketing, programmatic search advertising and CV database matching technology.

Wonderful Workplaces: Build your employer brand for long term success

We believe the secret to winning when it comes to recruitment lies in succession planning and building your employer brand over time, not just at the point of an urgent hiring need.

90% of candidates consider an employer’s brand when applying for a job, according to a 2016 HBM Recruitment survey, so cut through the competition and build your brand to futureproof your talent pipeline with Wonderful Workplaces, our latest employer branding, recruitment marketing and insights service.

This is your chance to develop an in-depth understanding of your candidates and recruitment market, showcase your company culture, career development opportunities and job vacancies, and position your organisation as one of the most exciting places to work.

By partnering with Campaign Jobs’ Wonderful Workplaces initiative to transform and amplify your brand, you will be better placed to attract and engage top talent through multiple specialist channels.

To find out more about Wonderful Workplaces, visit www.wonderfulworkplaces.co.uk or email: wonderfulworkplaces@haymarket.com.

Or why not combine Applications Assured and Wonderful Workplaces to get even more for your money and increase your chances of immediate and long term recruitment success?

For advice on the best advertising solution for your recruitment needs, call Charlie Lepley on 020 8267 4077 or Leona Ademi on 020 82687 4078.

*Source: Madgex, 1 December 2017 - 30 November 2018
**Source: Google Analytics, 1 December 2017 - 30 November 2018
***YouGov poll, 2017: http://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/366cvmcg44/New%20Year%20Survey,%20December%208%2011,%202017.pdf

