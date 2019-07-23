A response to Media for All

Dear Ms Beale,

We refer to your response to the furore over Campaign’s cover story on Nigel Farage and the letter from Media for All to you of 19 July.

First, we would like to commend you on your interest in Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party. There was absolutely nothing wrong with your taking a professional interest in a party which has clearly caught the mood of the nation.

However, in your response to the furore you apologise for the mistakes you made without enumerating these. The implication of your response, which also includes the mention of divisive politics and the need for diversity in the context of the Brexit Party, is that the Brexit Party is somehow guilty of causing division and is not diverse. This coupled with the letter from Media for All is deeply disturbing. Through unsubstantiated sweeping statements, the latter makes a series of accusations against Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party. We object to this in the strongest terms and reject all the insinuations made.

Like you, neither Nigel Farage nor the Brexit Party tolerate racism, sexism or bigotry of any kind. Indeed, a cursory glance at the candidates we fielded for the EU Parliamentary elections would dispel any notion that Media for All may hold to the contrary. Has Media for All examined the breadth of ethnicities and backgrounds of our candidates? We suspect not, otherwise it would have been able to write in the terms that it did.

Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party have most certainly not demonised any group of people and neither do we employ the politics of hate to promote our political aims. We note that Media for All fails to list any of the "groups" to which it refers because it would be impossible to do so.

You mention the establishment of a forum to discuss these issues. In view of the defamatory nature of the comments made by Media for All, it would only be right that we are given equal participation in this forum and that this letter is published by Campaign. Please could we ask you to do this?

We look forward to hearing from you, in particular about our participation in the forum to which you referred.

Yours faithfully,

Ben Habib MEP, London

Christina Jordan MEP, South West

Louis Stedman-Bryce MEP, Scotland

Lance Foreman MEP, London

Elizabeth Babade

Ajay Jagota

Alka Seghal-Cuthbert

Jimi Ogunussi

Vishal Khatri

Richard Tice MEP, chairman, The Brexit Party

(All candidates in the 2019 European elections)

Gawain Towler, director of communications, Brexit Party