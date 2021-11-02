Shauna Lewis
Restaurant brand Zizzi appoints Yonder Media for test-and-learn ad push

The campaign will take the brand – which is under new ownership – into previously unexplored media spaces, beyond its social heartland.

Zizzi: Yonder Media appointed without pitch

Italian restaurant chain Zizzi has appointed Yonder Media for a test-and-learn brand campaign aimed at discovering effective new channels and platforms to drive growth.

The appointment was made without a competitive pitch and the work will debut later this month across radio and TV. 

The test-and-learn approach means Yonder will take the Zizzi brand into previously unexplored media spaces. The campaign, developed by Studio Juice, will target 16- to 34-year-olds through spot advertising and partnerships with radio personalities.

The work will be tested, and elements that prove effective will be doubled down on in the second phase of the campaign. The strategy has no bearing on Yonder's remuneration model, which is retainer based.

The investment in test-and-learn marks Zizzi's first ad push not focused on social media, since it was founded more than 20 years ago in Chiswick, London. The activity coincides with the launch of a new menu.

Ed Cox, founder of Yonder, said: “Casual-dining restaurants don’t tend to advertise on the whole, but the new owners at Zizzi are progressive and committed to trialling media to build the Zizzi brand to ensure its success in the short and the long term. 

“The hospitality sector has had a torrid time over the last 18 months and we’re proud to play a part in boosting this part of the economy.”

Rachel Hendry, marketing director of Zizzi, added: “As well as being impressed by Yonder’s work for other brands, the group’s audience-first thinking chimed with Zizzi’s own approach to customer communications."

Yonder Media is a full-service audience experience and media buying and planning agency.

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis/AFP

