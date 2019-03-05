Martha Llewellyn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

How retailers can create multi-sensory experiences

Consumer expectations of the physical experience of shopping have led to a rise in sensory spaces to create memorable moments.

Retailers must explore the sensorial aspects of the customer experience to ensure consumers engage with physical spaces as digital competitors continue to rise. 

Speaking at Publicis London's Rare Minds event, Paul Schütze, artist, perfumer and multi-sensory experiential consultant, stressed the importance of offering the "connected consumer" a distinctly embodied experience to "deploy all the things that you can’t do online and that absolutely will guarantee engagement".

"About the time we started exploring the idea of making more complicated environments for retail was about the same time people became very embedded in their tablets and phones," he said. "There is this move away from stimulus on the part of the general population and then a need to engage them on the part of retail."

Despite the threat that online shopping poses to physical retail spaces, Schütze believes that consumers do still want to be engaged in the physical experience of shopping. "The fact that Amazon has decided to open physical spaces is really significant," he commented.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now