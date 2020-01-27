Revamped Outdoor Media Awards open for entries

The Outdoor Media Awards 2020, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, open for entries today.

The free-to-enter contest has been overhauled to better represent and reward the different disciplines within the out-of-home industry. The awards aim to inspire and celebrate everyone within OOH, as well as demonstrate dedication to positive change.

The closing date for entries is Friday 13 March.

Five new awards will debut this year: the cross-format, cross-channel, national social impact and community social impact awards, plus the social impact champion award, celebrating individuals driving the industry to be more inclusive, diverse and representative.

Each award will now fall into five groups: creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. For the first time, there will be golds, silvers and bronzes in each category to showcase and celebrate more work and more people. The Grand Prix winner, chosen from among the winning campaigns, will receive £100,000 of media space to use on Clear Channel UK screens.

A 25-strong panel of brand marketers, media leaders and creative experts, chaired by Campaign global editor-in-chief Claire Beale, will decide on the winners, who will be celebrated in a fast-paced ceremony on 11 June.

"Over the past 12 months our medium has taken huge leaps and bounds, not just in the creative craft and shrewd planning, but also in its ability to act as a force for good in hundreds of communities up and down the UK. An even more diverse list of categories opens up the awards for even more campaigns, lots of which I hope surprise and excite our expert judging panel," Martin Corke, Clear Channel's chief marketing officer, said.

McDonald's was last year's big winner, scooping the Grand Prix and four other prizes.