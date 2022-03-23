Charlotte Rawlings
Revealed: Campaign Best Places to Work 2022

100 organisations appear in this year's list, up from last year's 90.

Best Places to Work: The winners of the four size categories will be announced at an event on 6 April
The Campaign Best Places to Work list for 2022 has been revealed, with 100 adland organisations making the grade.

The prestigious list, in association with Connor Broadley, has grown in size since last year when 90 organisations qualified. 

Of the big six holding companies, three WPP-backed shops – M/Six & Partners, Grey London and The & Partnership – have made the list, while Omnicom is represented by Cain & Abel, Manning Gottlieb OMD and OMD UK. 

Three from Havas – Cake, Havas London and Havas Media – are also present, while b2b specialist Octopus Group and Starcom make up the Publicis Groupe contingent.

Many of the agencies to make the list are independent, such as Pablo, the7stars, December 19, Atomic London, Croud, Brainlabs and Creature.

Confused.com and Eve Sleep are the brand-side organisations included in the cohort. Digital Cinema Media and Acast are among the businesses representing the media sales sector on the list.

A joint effort by Campaign and Workforce Research Group (WRG), the scheme celebrates employers that have created healthy and enjoyable environments for their staff.

It is open to all publicly or privately held organisations within the ad agency, adtech, media and marketing industries. To be eligible for consideration organisations must have at least 15 employees working in the UK.

Candidates were required to undergo a two-part survey process. First WRG collected information about each employer’s benefits, policies, practices and other general information. The second stage was a confidential employee survey, which was used to analyse the workplace experience and culture.

The winners of the four size-based categories – boutique, small, medium and large – will be announced at an event on 6 April.

A full ranked list of the 100 organisations will be published on 7 April and profiles of the top five in each category will roll out the following week.

Below are Campaign’s Best Places to Work 2022, in alphabetical order:

