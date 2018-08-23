Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Revlon creates punch bag activation for Juicy Couture fragrance

Revlon, the cosmetics company, has created a boxing ring-style activation to promote the "empowering and playful force" of its new range of Juicy Couture fragrance.

The "Yes oui can" activation encourages women to "say ‘yes’ to the things they believe in" and plays on the name of the product OUI Juicy Couture.

Visitors will be able to take part in the "Power punch" game where they hit a punch bag as hard as they can. The activation runs at UK shopping centres between 24 August and 9 September.

Laura Byron, brand manager of Oui Juicy Couture, said: "We needed an activation that would truly resonate with our target market, leverage our positive brand statements and encourage trial and purchase consideration."

Branded experience agency Jackanory is delivering the activation. Its co-founder Jo Curtis said: "By leveraging the positive OUI statements through our activity, we hope to drive trial and purchase of the fragrance, all the while underscoring the importance of female empowerment."

