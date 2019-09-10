Revlon opens 24-hour beauty salon in London

Revlon is opening a beauty salon in London for 24 hours to promote its "life-proof" ColorStay Foundation range.

The pop-up, open from 7am on Thursday 19 September until 7am on 20 September, will offer a range of services throughout the day and night, highlighting how the product is designed for long wear.

ColorStay comes in 42 shades and guests at the salon at Noho Studios, Great Titchfield Street, will be able to get colour-matched and select their shade from a ColorStay vending machine.

Professional make-up artists will be on hand to help visitors trial the full ColorStay range, including the cream eyeshadows and primer, and deliver makeovers. Revlon will also be offering speedy manicures and pedicures, as well as professional dry hair-styling.

Every attendee will receive a full-sized ColorStay Foundation to take home. Walk-ins are welcome, with time slots available to reserve in advance. All treatments are offered on a first come, first served basis.

BeSeen is delivering the project.