Revlon wants to 're-engage' with consumers through experience



Revlon is using its latest experience to champion a product and have a dialogue with new and existing customers.

The brand chose to showcase its ColorStay foundation in the activation, which centred on letting people touch the products and find the right colour match from 42 shades.

Charlotte Faux, senior brand manager at Revlon, told Campaign: "We wanted to really celebrate our number one long-wear foundation and our full ColorStay franchise. It's been around for many, many years, it's still a cult classic and fan favourite, and we wanted to have the opportunity to elevate it from the rest of our range to re-engage with all of our loyal shoppers and also attract new consumers to the brand."

As a brand that sells its products in retailers including Boots and Superdrug without an instore make-up artist, Revlon's 24-hour salon allowed the business to react to its consumers.

Faux added: "With our UK marketing strategy, we’re all about finding new ways to interact with our audience, so hosting a day where consumers really play a huge role, allowing them to experience and ask questions, will bring them closer to the brand."

The salon provided Revlon with a physical representation of the longevity of its products, while creating a space to fit in with its consumers' busy lifestyles.

Nicola Moulton, creative director at Seen Group, which delivered the project, said: "I think what we’ve done is answer a consumer need that goes beyond the product. Salons have just started opening at 7am until 10pm and there are other times in our busy lives you want to get a manicure, get a treatment. Now, for the first time, we’re really able to offer that."