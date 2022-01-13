Revolut hires marketing duo and appoints creative agency

Banking and payments app Revolut has hired Antoine Le Nel as its vice-president of growth and Ankit Khemka as global general manager and head of marketing.

It has also recruited Wieden & Kennedy to handle its global advertising after a competitive pitch.

Le Nel joins Revolut after seven years at King Games, where he oversaw the international success of titles including Candy Crush Saga. He will be responsible for ensuring Revolut’s global growth continues.

Khemka previously worked for recipe box company HelloFresh. He has been handed the task of building Revolut’s marketing leadership team to global capability and managing its relationships with advertising and media partners.

The ramp-up in marketing investment follows the fintech company more than doubling its customer base since the start of 2020 to more than 18 million people.

Revolut was valued at £24bn ($33bn) in a funding round last year, making it one of Britain's most valuable companies.

The appointment of Wieden & Kennedy is the result of a pitch process that Revolut kicked off in August. The agency will begin work immediately and focus particularly on the UK and US markets.

Helen Andrews, managing director at Wieden & Kennedy London, said: “Revolut is a remarkable company and we’re very proud to be given the chance to let the world know all about them and launch the brand with a bang.”

The two marketing recruits will work closely with the global head of growth operations, Rory Miller-Cheevers.

Le Nel said: “Put simply, we build things we want to use ourselves, that we are proud to show to our friends and families. Now we want to find the world’s best marketers to help us take our brand to the next level.”

Khemka said: “We are now scaling our brand to showcase the amazing Revolut product, delivering a campaign which is as innovative, disruptive, and game-changing as Revolut. Our aim is to disrupt financial services across the globe with the most innovative creative platform, world-class machine learning, and AI powered analytics.”