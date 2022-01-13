Charlotte Rawlings
Added 17 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Revolut hires marketing duo and appoints creative agency

Brand assembles firepower for international expansion plans.

Antoine Le Nel (left) vice-president of growth and Ankit Khemka global general manager and head of marketing
Antoine Le Nel (left) vice-president of growth and Ankit Khemka global general manager and head of marketing

Banking and payments app Revolut has hired Antoine Le Nel as its vice-president of growth and Ankit Khemka as global general manager and head of marketing.

It has also recruited Wieden & Kennedy to handle its global advertising after a competitive pitch.

Le Nel joins Revolut after seven years at King Games, where he oversaw the international success of titles including Candy Crush Saga. He will be responsible for ensuring Revolut’s global growth continues.

Khemka previously worked for recipe box company HelloFresh. He has been handed the task of building Revolut’s marketing leadership team to global capability and managing its relationships with advertising and media partners.

The ramp-up in marketing investment follows the fintech company more than doubling its customer base since the start of 2020 to more than 18 million people. 

Revolut was valued at £24bn ($33bn) in a funding round last year, making it one of Britain's most valuable companies.

The appointment of Wieden & Kennedy is the result of a pitch process that Revolut kicked off in August. The agency will begin work immediately and focus particularly on the UK and US markets.

Helen Andrews, managing director at Wieden & Kennedy London, said: “Revolut is a remarkable company and we’re very proud to be given the chance to let the world know all about them and launch the brand with a bang.”

The two marketing recruits will work closely with the global head of growth operations, Rory Miller-Cheevers.

Le Nel said: “Put simply, we build things we want to use ourselves, that we are proud to show to our friends and families. Now we want to find the world’s best marketers to help us take our brand to the next level.”

Khemka said: “We are now scaling our brand to showcase the amazing Revolut product, delivering a campaign which is as innovative, disruptive, and game-changing as Revolut. Our aim is to disrupt financial services across the globe with the most innovative creative platform, world-class machine learning, and AI powered analytics.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago
Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Promoted

January 10, 2022
Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Promoted

December 23, 2021
How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

Promoted

December 22, 2021