Ribena concludes juicy review with BBH appointment

Ribena has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty as its new ad agency after a four-way competitive pitch.

The review kicked off this June after incumbent Wunderman Thompson resigned the account.

By August, four agencies were competing for the business – Omnicom's Adam & Eve/DDB was up against Publicis's BBH, Accenture Interactive's Karmarama and indy Creature. Havas London was also involved but withdrew.

BBH will now steer the soft drinks brand as it looks to build on its brand purpose and sustainability efforts. The agency's appointment also follows the first consumer marketing campaign and TV sponsorship for the Ribena sparkling range, which launched on Channel 4’s Friday Nights In strand that will run up until Christmas.

Helen Passard, head of marketing for Ribena, said: “It’s been an extremely collaborative process and we’d like to thank all the agencies involved for the work they put in at each stage of the pitch. It was a strong final round, but we were particularly impressed with the creativity of the BBH team.”

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director at BBH, added: “Winning Ribena is like winning the juicy advertising lottery. It’s an iconic brand that is as synonymous with British culture as tea, cake, fish and chips and Harry Potter. The whole pitch process has been a dream and we can’t wait to get started in this exciting, new partnership."

Ribena is owned by Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.