Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ribena concludes juicy review with BBH appointment

Review kicked off in June after Wunderman Thompson resigned account.

Ribena: creative account goes to BBH
Ribena: creative account goes to BBH

Ribena has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty as its new ad agency after a four-way competitive pitch.

The review kicked off this June after incumbent Wunderman Thompson resigned the account.

By August, four agencies were competing for the business – Omnicom's Adam & Eve/DDB was up against Publicis's BBH, Accenture Interactive's Karmarama and indy Creature. Havas London was also involved but withdrew.

BBH will now steer the soft drinks brand as it looks to build on its brand purpose and sustainability efforts. The agency's appointment also follows the first consumer marketing campaign and TV sponsorship for the Ribena sparkling range, which launched on Channel 4’s Friday Nights In strand that will run up until Christmas.

Helen Passard, head of marketing for Ribena, said: “It’s been an extremely collaborative process and we’d like to thank all the agencies involved for the work they put in at each stage of the pitch. It was a strong final round, but we were particularly impressed with the creativity of the BBH team.”

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director at BBH, added: “Winning Ribena is like winning the juicy advertising lottery. It’s an iconic brand that is as synonymous with British culture as tea, cake, fish and chips and Harry Potter. The whole pitch process has been a dream and we can’t wait to get started in this exciting, new partnership."

Ribena is owned by Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future of identification is simpler than you think

The future of identification is simpler than you think

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

October 19, 2021