Richard Brim and Vicki Maguire among Cannes Lions jury presidents

Cannes Lions has confirmed this year’s line-up of jury presidents, following news that the International Festival of Creativity will take place at an in-person event in June.

Richard Brim, chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, is among the names gracing the panel this year, which includes the presidents originally appointed for last year's cancelled awards.

Brim, who is president of the Film Lions jury, ranked second in Campaign’s top creatives of 2020 (behind David Kolbusz, chief creative officer of Droga5 London) having topped the list in 2019.

Since Brim joined A&E/DDB in 2013, it has has won seven Grands Prix at Cannes Lions, as well as being named Agency of the Year in 2014 and 2018.

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer of Havas UK, will be president of the Brand Experience & Activation Lions jury.

Another of Campaign’s top creatives, Maguire was among 30 names celebrated in IPA’s inaugural iList – which showcases industry members striving to champion diversity and inclusion within adland.

This year’s line-up is 57% female, marking the highest representation of female leaders in the Festival’s history.

Bozoma Saint John, global chief marketing officer of Netflix, has been appointed president of the Glass Lions jury.

Saint John was appointed as chief marketing officer at Netflix in July last year, after holding previous roles at PepsiCo’s, Apple Music and Uber.

“I’ve seen it said that ‘the future is female’ but the reality is that women have made incredible contributions in the past, are making their impact known in the present and will absolutely change the future,” Saint John said. “Therefore, we need to recognise the brands and advertisers who are driving positive progress and change in the world by reflecting an equal world.”

Saint John was named in this year’s Campaign Power 100, where she was described as “probably the world’s most rockstar marketer”.

Cannes Lions is set to take place from 21-25 June. An online poll by Campaign found that only one-fifth of readers who ordinarily attend Cannes Lions definitely plan to go if it takes place this year.

“We know that after the postponement of last year’s awards, our jury presidents are eager to get going,” Philip Thomas, chairman of Lions, said.

“They will be leading juries in a unique year, awarding Lions for both 2020 and 2021 – no small job but one that will provide a crucial reflection and insight into the industry’s recent unprecedented journey.

“Happily, they’re an extremely talented bunch of individuals and more than qualified to take on the job of setting the world’s new creative benchmark.”

The full list of 2021 jury presidents



Communication track

Titanium Lions: Susan Credle , global chief creative officer, FCB, Global

, global chief creative officer, FCB, Global Design Lions: Pum Lefebure , chief creative officer, Design Army, USA

, chief creative officer, Design Army, USA Film Lions: Richard Brim , chief creative officer, Adam & Eve/DDB, UK

, chief creative officer, Adam & Eve/DDB, UK Mobile Lions: Andrew Keller , VP, global creative director, Facebook, Global

, VP, global creative director, Facebook, Global Outdoor Lions: Luiz Sanches , chairman, chief creative officer and partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

, chairman, chief creative officer and partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil Print & Publishing Lions: Liz Taylor , global chief dreative Officer Leo Burnett; worldwide chief creative officer, Publicis Communications NA, Global

, global chief dreative Officer Leo Burnett; worldwide chief creative officer, Publicis Communications NA, Global Radio & Audio Lions: Merlee Jayme, global president, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen; chairmom, Dentsu Jayme Syfu Global

Craft track

Digital Craft Lions: Jax Ostle-Evans , managing director, Stink Studios, UK

, managing director, Stink Studios, UK Film Craft Lions: Kerstin Emhoff , president, PRETTYBIRD, USA

, president, PRETTYBIRD, USA Industry Craft Lions: Jayanta Jenkins, EVP, head of marketing, Disney+, Global

Entertainment track

Entertainment Lions: Jae Goodman , CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global

, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global Entertainment Lions for Music: Wyclef Jean , president and chief strategy officer, Carnival World Music Group, USA

, president and chief strategy officer, Carnival World Music Group, USA Entertainment Lions for Sport: Ben Hartman, chief client officer, International, Octagon, Global

Experience track

Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Vicki Maguire , chief creative officer, Havas UK

, chief creative officer, Havas UK Creative Business Transformation Lions: Geoff Northcott , global chief experience officer and managing partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global

, global chief experience officer and managing partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global Creative eCommerce Lions: Tiffany Rolfe, global chief creative officer, R/GA, Global

Good track

Glass - The Lion for Change: Bozoma Saint John , global chief marketing officer, Netflix, Global

, global chief marketing officer, Netflix, Global Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Eduardo Maruri, VP global creative board and president/CEO Europe, Grey Worldwide, Global

Health track

Health & Wellness Lions: Tom Richards , global chief dreative Officer, 21GRAMS, Global

, global chief dreative Officer, 21GRAMS, Global Pharma Lions: Anne de Schweinitz, global managing director, Healthcare, FleishmanHillard, Global

Innovation track

Innovation Lions: Claudia Cristovao, head of Google Brand Studio, APAC, Google, APAC

Impact track

Creative Effectiveness Lions: Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard NA, USA

Reach track