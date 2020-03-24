Richard Morris named IPG Mediabrands UK CEO

Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative UK and president of Initiative EMEA, has been promoted to chief executive of parent company IPG Mediabrands UK and Ireland.

He takes over from Caroline Foster Kenny, who has left to become Wunderman Thompson’s global chief client officer.

Morris will be responsible for all of IPG Mediabrands' agencies, including Initiative, Magna, Orion, Rapport, Reprise and UM.

He has been at Initiative since 2017, when he left Dentsu Aegis Network after 22 years. During his time at Initiative, Morris has helped the business win accounts such as Carlsberg, Groupon, Lego and LV=.

Morris takes on his new role on 30 March and will continue to lead Initiative until a new leader is recruited.

Daryl Lee, global chief executive of IPG Mediabrands, said: "IPG Mediabrands is the UK’s fastest-growing media network, with a hugely progressive culture and operating model that is attracting some of the industry’s finest talent.

"Richard has been a shining star at Initiative, and his brave and visionary leadership has transformed the agency. We are delighted that he will be taking that experience and expertise to a network level, and will be able to impact our entire UK business in the same way, continuing its growth trajectory."