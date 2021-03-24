Rightmove spot champions the 'opportunities' of renting

Rightmove is launching a campaign promoting the advantages of renting.

The brand's campaigns often feature people buying homes but with home transactions down 10% last year the portal has switched its focus to the – sometimes controversial – rental market.

A 60-second ad, launching on 1 April and created by Fold7, follows the life of a woman who enjoys trying out new things – from furniture layouts in her front room to new homes, locations and jobs.

The main character in the ad is shown buying pickled gherkins from her various local chippies, staying out late with mates and – finally –getting her own cottage in the countryside with her dream job in a cheese shop.

Jo Taylor and Kiran Strickland created the campaign, which was directed by Owen Trevor through Stink. Media planning and buying was by Electric Glue.

Iain Kennedy, marketing director at Rightmove, said: “Through this campaign, we hope to stimulate the market further by encouraging movers to 'explore the life that could be' and get moving.”

Fold7 won the Rightmove account in 2017. Its ads for the brand often try to tell the emotional story behind moving, such as the young couple with dreams of starting a family and the older man who has started to struggle on his stairs.

Ryan Newey, chief creative officer at Fold7, said: “Finding your happy doesn’t only mean falling in love with the home you buy, it can be about falling in love with the lifestyle and possibilities you have as a renter.”

Rightmove is currently investing in its rental offering. According to its preliminary results for 2020 it launched an online appointments system, Viewings Manager, last year and is looking to digitise the process of renting a home.