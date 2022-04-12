Rightmove turns a scarecrow into a woman following her dreams

Property sales website Rightmove is encouraging people to “find your happy” by living out their dreams to move to a new location.

The campaign, by Fold7, shows a scarecrow imagining life in a nearby town as a real person. As she walks through the town, she reaches her dream home: a cottage.

The dream ends and she’s back in the field, attached to the wooden poles holding her up. However, a young person cycles past, reaching out and stealing her hat, dropping a phone on the earth beside her. The scarecrow bends down, sees the Rightmove app on the phone's touchscreen and realises she can detach herself from the poles and make a break for her dream cottage.

The work rests on Rightmove’s research that found 69% of people who moved house in the past year chose a new area. Of these people, 64% said they were happier in the area they moved to compared with where they resided before.

The ads will run across TV and out-of-home channels, with media planning and buying handled by Electric Glue, with Talon Outdoor.

Sarah Brown, Rightmove’s head of brand, said: "Our 'one day could be today' message is powerful because it's universal; we all have a dream of a one day move. It's a reminder of how we hold off on these moves, we let life pass us by, and a call to think about what if, instead of waiting, you made that move now.

"This ad is about celebrating and understanding the importance of taking action and making 'one day' you've dreamed about for so long, today."

The campaign was created by Dave Billing, executive creative director at Fold7. It was directed by Hanna Maria Heidrich through Believe Media.

Billing said: “Every creative wants to film a fairytale and this has been a professional high for me. It’s the fantasy creative brief from the market leader – and a subject that’s close to the nation’s hearts. It’s no surprise that this film about dreams and wish fulfilment has been a dream brief to work on.”