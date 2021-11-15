Ringan Ledwidge: the ads that showcase his Midas touch

Last week, Ringan Ledwidge, co-founder of Rattling Stick, died aged 50.

Ledwidge became a director in 1999, winning Best Young Director at Cannes Lions the same year.

Over the course of his career he oversaw a plethora of hugely entertaining spots for brands from Levi’s to Sainsbury’s to Audi.

In a piece he wrote for Campaign in 2015, entitled ‘How to be a director’, Ledwidge described his role as being “the guardian of an idea and of your and the creatives’ vision”.

He wrote: "I still believe that stories well told rise above the mediocrity and, in turn, provoke, inspire and financially deliver. And there are just about enough agencies, creatives, directors and clients to keep that alive. This kind of work is still the work that makes the difference.”

Here are just a few ads that show the difference he was able to make.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, “Dangerous liaisons” for Levi’s (2007)

Droga5, “After hours athlete” for Puma (2010)

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, “Three little pigs” for The Guardian

(2012)

BBH New York, “Susan Glenn” for Axe (2012)

Abbot Mead Vickers BBDO, “Christmas is for sharing” for Sainsbury’s (2014)

Venables Bell and Partners’, “Duel” for Audi (2016)

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, “Clowns” for Audi (2017)