Riot Games animated series spills out into the real-world

Riot Games has launched a global campaign to support its upcoming on-screen series, Arcane, based on the universe in its game League of Legends.

To launch the campaign, a takeover of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai involved unleashing the characters from the animated series.

The integrated campaign has been created by experiential agency We Are Collider and will feature a blend of experiential, digital, social and out-of-home activations in cities worldwide, coinciding with the release dates of each episode of the show. The activity will include the battles of one of the characters, Jinx, with authority, her sister and herself, which progressively begin to have a global impact.

Retail stores will be open in Paris, London, Madrid, Istanbul, Singapore and Los Angeles from now until 21 November. These stores will bring Piltover, a thriving, progressive city within League of Legends, into the real world and host a "Hex Expo", a showcase of unique artefacts known as "Hextech'', created through a "fusion of elemental spirit magic and technology".

The stores' will also have interactive augmented reality and interactive window displays, giving passers-by a look into the world-changing abilities of "Hextech". Visitors can also view exclusive Arcane content.

Mark Cox, European director of brand for Riot Games, said: "Arcane is a true love letter to the League of Legends community and for that reason, we always knew we wanted to do something big with the launch. We're immensely proud of the work that has gone into the series and how it expands Riot's horizons in the entertainment space."

Anton Jerges, chief executive of Collider, said: "It is awesome to be able to work with Riot in both expanding its footprint in the entertainment space and in continuing to drive cultural impact. League of Legends has one of the most dedicated communities in the world and, with this campaign, we really wanted to connect with them in a way that speaks to that, by bringing the universe of League of Legends to the real world."

Arcane will premiere on Netflix globally on 6 November, with episodes released weekly.