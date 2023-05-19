The rise and rise of programmatic DOOH

Out-of-home advertising has come a long way since the days of scrolling posters, says Lee Cutter, Hivestack’s VP of sales for the UK and emerging markets. At Campaign’s Media360 conference, he outlined the key reasons for brands to enter the programmatic digital space.

1. The infrastructure is in place

In case you hadn’t noticed, we now live in a world of digital advertising screens. noted that the number in the UK has multiplied from around 6,000 to 35,000 or so screens in just five or six years. here’s a wide range of environments available to advertisers, from gyms and offices to taxis and even chicken shops.

“There are so many different venues in which you can step into the digital space, which contextually relevant,” said Cutter. “Globally, monthly impressions approach a trillion.”

2. Audience targeting is smarter…

rogrammatic DOOH is about aiming smarter, not smaller. “It’s not about looking for a left-handed guy in Wales who’s also a vegan; it’s about looking at audiences at scale, and trying to eliminate wastage,” he said.

That means analysing audiences’ movements, understanding the best moment to target them, and then activating the best possible screen in terms of creative, format and siting.

3. …And so is measurement

Measurement capabilities are also becoming increasingly sophisticated, with the ability to track footfall, sales uplift, brand awareness and brand sentiment to understand the impact of DOOH campaigns.

High-end fitness brand Hydrow successfully used Hivestack’s programmatic DOOH platform and geolocation technology to target affluent users of gyms, rowing clubs and shopping malls in UK cities. Hivestack’s follow-up research showed there was a 29% increase in brand awareness among those exposed to the ad, and a 26% increase in purchase intent.

4. It’s easy to change tack

Flexibility and in-flight optimisation are two of the big pluses of a programmatic DOOH .