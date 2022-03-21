Rise at Seven hires performance director as it expands into paid media

Rise at Seven has hired Nick Handley as performance director as the search-first creative agency moves into paid media and Amazon Marketplace.

Handley joins from his role as biddable director at M/Six, which recently rebranded to MSix & Partners. He has previously held the position of head of performance marketing at Fluid Commerce, where he led on paid media activation and strategy.

He joins the team after Exposure’s former global managing director, Dave Bennett, was appointed the role of communications director in February.

The hire also comes as Rise at Seven builds on its social, SEO, PR, and content offering by expanding its creativity into paid media. Handley will be responsible for developing the paid proposition from the ground up from its office in Manchester.

The appointment follows Rise at Seven’s move to the US, which it announced in December 2021, as the US market will help gain access to a new talent pool of creatives and digital talent.

Carrie Rose, chief executive and founder of Rise at Seven, explained: “The search industry has lost sight of drivers, with less spend on TV and more on digital – we need to be considering the full customer journey of making a purchasing decision. Including the very start of driving search in the first place.

“Our new paid media offering is a huge part of influencing consumer search behaviour, converting customers, and building brands worth searching for across channels including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Amazon, Google, Pinterest, and more.”

TalkTalk, Tommee Tippee, and Moda Furnishings are among the brands Handley has worked across throughout his career.

“Joining the Rise team felt like a natural move for me after meeting Carrie and Stephen [Kenwright] and the other senior team,” Handley said. “They all shared the common values and vision that I have and I'm thrilled to join the team and build our paid offering for Rise and their clients from the ground up."

Rose added: “As we build our integrated paid offering globally, Nick's experience will be hugely valuable to offering a completely different approach and bringing a fresh way of combining data and creativity with paid strategies,” she added.

“With a huge amount of experience working in all things performance, Nick brings an immense amount of value to Rise at Seven's search-first creative offering and is a great example of the direction the agency is heading in.”