And Rising makes debut investment in immunity-drink brand Tonic Health

And Rising has become an investor in immunity-drink brand Tonic Health, marking the first time the agency, which seeks to "scale up" businesses, has formed such a relationship with a client.

The brand was founded by Sunna van Kampen, a former marketer at Barclaycard and Virgin Holidays, and launched in November 2019. It is listed in Boots, Ocado and Whole Foods Market. Sales increased tenfold during March as consumers sought to boost their immune systems to protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19.

Tonic Health makes vitamin drinks that claim to offer the highest dose of vitamin C available on the market, at 1,500mg per serving. The products also contain vitamin D, zinc and plant extracts including elderberry and ginger.

According to the NHS, adults need only 40mg of vitamin C a day – but van Kampen said this figure did not take into account the benefit of higher doses when the body needs to boost its immune system – such as when infected by a virus.

"The important discussions around the pandemic have helped people understand that, alongside the development of any vaccine, we need to focus on a holistic approach and what ultimately helps us recover – our immune system," he said.

"Recommended vitamin levels have been set as a daily target to avoid deficiency rather than what is required for optimal health and don’t take into account that requirements change in times of need."

Tonic Health has raised £600,000 – 150% of its target. Alongside And Rising, its investors now include New Look founder Tom Singh, former Unilever regional president Diego Bevilacqua and Peter Tighe, former chief commercial officer at GHD and an ex-L'Oréal executive.

Formerly called 18 Feet & Rising, And Rising changed its name in 2018 to reflect a new strategic focus on "scale-ups": young businesses past the start-up stage with the potential for rapid growth. In 2016, it became the first UK agency to be awarded B Corp status.