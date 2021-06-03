The rising marketing megatrend: ESG

At Bloomberg Media we’re fortunate to have a bird’s-eye view of the macro trends that are impacting world markets, as well as the data and trends at a more local level.

During the past year we’ve tracked how ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals is the one megatrend changing the face of business. Whether you’re working in the finance or marketing functions, in media sales, ad agencies or client side, the importance of embedding ESG goals into your strategies will already be changing how you do business.

With this in mind, we’ve created a short video explainer series with our colleagues in Bloomberg Intelligence to highlight what this ESG gold rush means for business.

In the first of our four-part series, Adeline Diab, head of ESG and thematic investing for EMEA at Bloomberg Intelligence, provides a digest on the growing importance of ESG concerns, and the vital role they are playing in shaping tomorrow’s world.

Our global team of more than 350 research professionals in Bloomberg Intelligence track industry verticals every minute of every day. The Bloomberg Terminal delivers real-time coverage of companies, markets, economies, technologies, politics and governments, while the news team publishes more than 5,000 stories a day from more than 120 countries.

This vantage point enables us at Bloomberg Media to better connect brands and our commercial partners to the stories that matter and help them make decisions guided by data.

