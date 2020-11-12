Rita Ora joins Kevin Bacon to showcase EE's 5G service in 'skyline gig' spot

EE is aiming to demonstrate the "power and potential" of 5G by offering augmented reality experiences, including a Rita Ora performance against a rooftop backdrop, according to Sam Kemp, the brand's director, products and devices.

Kemp was speaking to Campaign on the set of "Rita Ora skyline gig", an event that was filmed simultaneously in two London locations, and which features in an ad created by Saatchi & Saatchi London.

In the spot, Kevin Bacon surprises a fan called Anna, who, using an iPhone 12 Pro with a 5G connection, is able to enjoy a surprise AR performance from Ora.

To the sounds of her song Let You Love Me, the star dances within a cityscape model of London, wearing a motion capture suit. Her movements are replicated by her AR avatar, which is being viewed by the fan on an east London rooftop.

Kemp added: "We filmed the ad for real because it was important that we showcase the power and potential of EE 5G – not for what it will do in five or 10 years, but what can be done now.

"Powered by the EE 5G network, we used the iPhone 12 Pro, volumetric 3D scanning, real-time motion and facial capture to deliver a unique AR performance by Rita Ora, quite literally to the hands of a customer, in real-time."

The campaign launched last night (12 November) and will run during Coronation Street tonight (13 November), The Voice final on 14 November and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here on 15 November. The spot will also feature on VOD.

It was created by Francesco Grandi and directed by Johnny Hardstaff through Independent and Happy Finish. The media buying agency is Essence.

EE sees this ad as a continuation of its "Network envy" spots, which are intended to get to the root of how it feels to be part of the network.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, told Campaign: "Over the last few months, we've been cheekily celebrating the feeling of 'Envy' within our campaigns. First off, to celebrate our position as the UK's number 5G network, we played on the idea of giving people who are not yet EE customers network envy.

"The latest campaign shows the enviable experiences made possible with the ultimate combination of the new iPhone 12 Pro, with the best network and the best plan for the iPhone."

In May, EE captured the live reactions of fans who were given the chance to watch the FA Cup Final as if they were at Wembley Stadium, via AR, showcasing a live human experience that was enabled by 5G.