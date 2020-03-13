Rituals hosts sleep retreat with expert-led workshops

Rituals, the luxury home, bath and body products retailer, will be providing expert advice during a sleep retreat to promote its sleep and relax collection The Ritual of Jing.

There will be a day of workshops on 21 March to equip guests with the tools to get a better night's rest.

Guests to the event, at White Space in Leicester Square, can browse Rituals products, visit the meditation pod, enjoy a relaxing tea and calming treatment.

Four ticketed workshops will take place throughout the day. "Turn down the volume of your thoughts" will be hosted at 10.00am by Richie Bostock, aka The Breath Guy.

Well-being expert Jasmin Harsono of Emerald and Tiger will be teaching guests how to relax with guided meditation at 11.30am. At 2.00pm, Stylist features director Lisa Harvey will be in conversation with Dr Sarah Vohra, aka The Mind Medic, to discuss the joy of missing out.

The final session at 4.00pm will be hosted by fitness instructors Maddy and Alex Weaver, aka Soul Sisters, who will guide participants through a workout that will help them wind down and relax.

Everyone who purchases a ticket to a workshop will receive a goody bag of Rituals products, including a hand mask, foot balm and shower gel.