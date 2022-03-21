Arvind Hickman
River Island moves media to Love Sugar Science

The Manchester indy will take over the account from MG OMD.

River Island has moved its media account to Lover Sugar Science. Photo: Getty Images
River Island has hired independent Manchester media agency Love Sugar Science to handle its media planning and buying following a competitive pitch run by procurement specialists Ebit.

The account was previously handled by MG OMD.

Pitch Update: LVMH, Nando's, B&Q, Matalan, AB InBev, Decathlon, Free Now & more

The media and communications brief aims to give the brand a “clearer, more motivating role for a wider repertoire of fashion enthusiasts, smarter cross-channel thinking and improved commercial impact”.

The brand’s plans are led by marketing director Jill Gate. She said River Island wanted to see its partners collaborate more to create better traction online and instore and more “impactful paid performance”.

At the heart of this, according to Love Sugar Science, is a focus on "reshaping the media approach, delivering the River Island proposition with fresh impetus on all platforms for better brand and performance outcomes". 

Lover Sugar Science will run its media buying operation through Goodstuff’s trading division, G-Force, with the agencies having a close working relationship.

River Island’s broader targets are to “drive double-digit growth and capture trade into the coming years”.

“The opportunity for River Island going into the new retail landscape is huge,” Gate said. “We needed a partner that could work with the senior team to challenge the way we did things, to bring new ideas to the table and to help us rethink how the business approaches media. Love Sugar Science’s blend of strategy, creativity and commercial diligence put it well ahead of the competition and we are delighted to have it join our team.” 

Love Sugar Science co-founder Jessica Scott added: “The River Island team bowled us over with the scale of its ambition, clarity of focus and depth of investment into delivering its plans.

"Our promise to build a home for ambitious brand marketers in Manchester is really starting to take shape and River Island marks the first of some exciting announcements to get 2022 off to a bang.”

