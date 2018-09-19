Kim Benjamin
Added 22 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

River Island to showcase new homeware collection with pop-up

Inaugural collection is split into three themes at the pop-up.

River Island's event will feature a selection of soft furnishings, decor, accessories, furniture and storage options incorporating three themes.

River Island's 'RI Home Pop-up' will offer guests a look at the launch collection based on electric opulence – incorporating burnt red colours and animal motif cushions; baby doll rock 'n' roll, featuring bold colours and touches of leopard print and Nordic nomad, with scandi-styled furnishings.

Visitors can also hear from a number of style and interior experts who will be hosting a series of talks and workshops, including 'Styling your home Insta-worthy' and 'Renovations and Revelations'. 

The activation is taking place from 18-19 September at 13 Soho Square in London.

Earlier this week the brand released its latest above-the-line work around its pro-diversity campaign "Labels are for clothes".

