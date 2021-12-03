RNIB and Metro create braille newspaper cover highlighting need for accessibility

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Metro newspaper have partnered to create the first braille cover for a UK nationally distributed newspaper.

Today (3 December) marks the International Day of Disabled People, so RNIB felt it was fitting to highlight the issue of accessibility. Metro will be distributing 15,000 special editions across nine central London locations including at Kings Cross station. The cover-wrap will feature a braille message for blind or partially sighted people, highlighting that the world is still some way off from being truly accessible.

Meanwhile, the inside cover will carry a QR code where non-visually-impaired readers can find out more about how people who are blind or partially sighted see things differently and learn what the braille cover says.

In the UK, there are thought to be around 20,000 braille users. Braille gives those people unable to read standard print an "active" reading and writing method.

The media collaboration is part of RNIB's Christmas campaign "Letter from Santa", created by the Good agency, which will deliver children with visual impairments personalised braille letters from Santa.

David Clarke, director of services at RNIB said: "As a Braille reader, I am delighted that the Metro has created the first ever Braille national front cover which highlights RNIB's Christmas campaign to provide blind and partially sighted children with a personalised letter from Santa himself in the format they want, including in Braille.

"For many blind and partially sighted people Braille is a vital tool opening the door to independence, learning literacy and most of all, the enjoyment of reading. Our aim is to create an experience that means no child misses out on the magic of Christmas, and RNIB's 'Letters from Santa' is just one part of this work."

Grant Woodthorpe, executive director of investment at Mail Metro Media, added: "Innovation and creativity have always been at the heart of Metro and now more than ever, inclusion is also a top priority.

"We are beyond proud to be working with RNIB to deliver the first ever braille cover wrap of a national newspaper and look forward to continuing to push boundaries and raise awareness of worthy causes which ultimately lead to a more accessible society."

The collaboration was brokered by John Ayling & Associates, with the creative managed by The Good Agency.

Bryn Attewell, executive creative director at Good Agency said: "There are so many simple, everyday experiences and interactions that we take for granted. That's why it's such an important moment to have the front of a national newspaper in braille.

"We realise the world is some way from being truly accessible, but by having the cover of the Metro designed exclusively for people who are blind or visually impaired, it not only shows what's possible but also brings home the reality of how sight loss impacts daily life."