RNLI launches singalong TV ad to promote seaside safety

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has launched an animated singalong TV campaign to educate children on water safety while visiting the beach.

RNLI's internal agency worked with agency Five by Five on the "Seaside safety song" spot, in which Sandy the lifeguard and her friends offer advice on how to stay safe on the coast, communicated through the medium of song.

The campaign, which broke on 16 July, will run until 5 September across a range of TV channels, including Sky, ITV, Nickelodeon and MTV.

Every year, about 140 people lose their lives on the UK and Irish coasts. This year, in particular, owing to international travel restrictions and a general reluctance to holiday abroad, RNLI expects an increase in coastal visits between May and September.

The film, created and directed by Ravi Beeharry and Andy Mancuso, recommends choosing a lifeguarded beach, swimming between the flags, and floating like a starfish if in trouble in the water. Wonky Films delivered the colourful animations that play out during the action and which add a lighthearted element to the public service announcement.

Sarah Shaw, client director at Five by Five, said: "Our role was to help problem-solve, manage and deliver a beautiful ad at a pace, helping to turn RNLI's vision into a reality.

"Their creative team had drafted the storyboards and scripts, so it was a real case of us working as an extension of their team, acting as the creative mouthpiece for their brilliant ideas. Working closely with Wonky Films, we devised a solution that delivered something fun, engaging, and relevant and, most importantly, on time."

The "Seaside safety song" was produced by Lottie McCormack and is part of RNLI's water safety communication strategy. It supports the charity's aim "To save everyone", via national campaign messaging and sharing advice at a local level.