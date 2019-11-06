Robbie Williams is a singing carrot in Aldi's Christmas ad

Robbie Williams has revamped one of his most famous tracks in Aldi’s fourth consecutive Christmas campaign starring Kevin the Carrot.

Created by McCann UK, the ad begins with protagonist Kevin tied to a grater by a Brummy Brussels sprout, aptly called Russell Sprout, and his gang of Leafy Blinders (revealed by the brand in a teaser earlier this month).

Luckily, Kevin manages to wrangle free with the help of Tiny Tom (a tomato) before escaping the winter weather in a big-top tent, where Robbie Williams takes over the role of Kevin to perform a festive version of Let Me Entertain You.

A collection of recurring characters also make appearances – including Kevin’s partner Katie and their children – and the spot ends with Russell being shot out of a cannon.

The work was created by Clive Davis and Andy Fenton, and directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick through Stink.

"We’re all thrilled to see Kevin back on our screens again, getting up to his usual tricks," Sean McGinty, marketing director at Aldi UK, said.

"Kevin’s popularity grows every year and he’s becoming something of a national treasure. Kevin’s magical big top is the perfect environment to showcase the amazing quality of the Aldi Christmas range of food and drink this year."

Kevin first appeared in 2016’s "Christmas carrot" and most recently reprised his role in "Kevin the carrot and the wicked parsnip" last year.

Campaign’s Adwatch of the Year 2018 found Kevin the Carrot’s spot to be the most-liked Christmas ad of the year, followed by Sanisbury’s "The big night" and Asda’s "Bring Christmas home".

Dave Price, executive creative director of McCann Manchester, said: "I happen to know Kevin was very nervous ahead of his performance this year but, my word, who would have thought he was so talented?

"He puts on an amazing performance. There’s a great deal of quality on display here that will keep your mouth watering in the run-up to Christmas."