Robin Garton joins Sky Creative Agency as ECD

Robin Garton has joined Sky Creative Agency as executive creative director of advertising.

He will be responsible for overseeing the advertising portfolio at Sky Creative, the UK's largest in-house advertising team, with projects on brands including Sky Sports, Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

For the past seven years, Garton was executive creative director at Pulse Creative, The & Partnership’s on-site agency for News UK, where he wrote and creative directed campaigns for The Sun, Virgin Radio and The Times.

Garton has won a string of awards for his work on the Army at Publicis, during which he created three campaigns and contributed to the organisation’s first period of oversubscription since national service ended.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Robin to the agency as executive creative director of the advertising team," Simon Buglione, managing director at Sky Creative, said.

"To say he has an illustrious background is an understatement and his experience is going to bring a whole new perspective to the work the agency is doing. There’s never been a more exciting time to join Sky Creative as the agency continues to increase its importance within the wider Sky business.

"We continue to evolve as an in-house agency and for the first time in Sky’s history the agency is responsible for all of Sky’s content advertising, promotion and brand design."

Garton added: "Sky is a brand that is now woven into the cultural fabric of the nation. The challenge is to build on the brilliant work they are already doing to make advertising creative that is as famous as the broadcast content."

Russell Ramsey, former J Walter Thompson London executive creative director, has replaced Garton at Pulse Creative.