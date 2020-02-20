Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Robin Wight's Ideas Clinic promises to 'reboot' brands big and small in just two days

Engine founder says new venture is not designed to disrupt existing client/agency relationships.

Wight: Engine founder opens consultancy
Wight: Engine founder opens consultancy

Engine founder and creative luminary Robin Wight is launching a new consultancy dubbed The Robin Wight Ideas Clinic, which offers services from brand rehashes and strategy rethinks to the creation of viral memes for start-ups.

"This is something for a new brand, or for an existing brand that wants a boost, a fresh pair of eyes for a couple of days," Wight told Campaign. "It won’t cost vast sums of money, it’s affordable for both a start-up or established brand."

Aimed at senior marketing directors at big advertisers, entrepreneurs at fledgling businesses and anyone in-between, Wight's consultancy model is built on a two-day process. On the first day he will sit with the client or small group of clients and carry out a "product interrogation", a concept that harks back to the early days of Engine (then WCRS).

"We interrogate a brand until it confesses its strengths," he said. "Brands don’t often know their own full story – new or existing products forget some of the stories behind it.

"That evening we have a working supper with those people and review the first day. Then on the second day, we use the facts and insights from day one and come up with ideas. It might be a small idea about a website or a big idea about a fresh positioning."

Wight insisted that his consultancy is not designed to replace or disrupt existing client/agency relationships.

Wight stepped down as president of Engine in March last year, the agency formerly known as WCRS that he founded in 1979 alongside Ron Collins, Andrew Rutherford and Peter Scott.

He continues to work at the Ideas Foundation, the charity he founded to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to get into advertising.

Now located in Exmoor, Wight is running a branding consultancy named after the national park and dedicated to giving local initiatives advice on branding and marketing, including a campaign for Exmoor Lamb. He is also an honorary colonel for the Army, and is working on a memoir called The Most Fun You Can Have With Your Clothes On.

Wight started his first agency while still at university, before working at Collett Dickenson Pearce, an agency that epitomised British advertising's halcyon days. At WCRS, he created many famous campaigns, including "The future’s bright, the future’s Orange" and BMW’s "The ultimate driving machine".

The Robin Wight Ideas Clinic is open for business.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020