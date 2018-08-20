Robinsons signs up to sponsor Saturday Morning with James Martin

The sponsorship was secured by Britvic’s media agency M/SIX, and will feature idents created by Saatchi & Saatchi, which won the Robinsons account last summer.

Robinsons Cordials was launched last year with an ad campaign in March in which a precocious youngster explains the concept of squash to an adult woman.

Martin was previously the long-standing host of BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, but made the jump to ITV last year. Saturday Morning airs at the same time as Saturday Kitchen.

Bruce Dallas, marketing director at Britvic, said: "The launch of Robinsons Cordials has really strengthened the brand’s offering by providing adult consumers a premium squash from a trusted household name. We are confident that the partnership with James Martin’s Saturday Morning will unlock further sales opportunities with a wider audience."

Mike Enness, head of client services at M/SIX, added that the two brands "sit really well together, not only in terms of audience but also time of day."