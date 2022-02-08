Roblox partners Brit Awards for virtual after-party

The Brit Awards with Mastercard will be hosting a post-show celebration on Roblox with a virtual performance from UK musician PinkPantheress.

"The BritAwards VIP party" opens today (8 February) with 13 artists taking part in virtual "meet and greets" throughout the week, culminating in the virtual show.

Created in collaboration with Dubit, a metaverse developer studio, the concert experience will take place in an ultra-immersive virtual world inspired by London, the home of the Brits, and features neon-lit skyscrapers and landmarks like the London Eye.

PinkPantheress will appear in avatar form performing some tracks, including Just For Me and Pain from her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. Ahead of PinkPantheress' performance, fans can take part in scavenger hunts, collect hidden Brit Award statuettes, browse exclusive virtual Brits merchandise, and even interact with artists and celebrities in virtual meet and greets.

Luke Ferrar, innovation director, Polydor Records and co-chair of the Brits digital committee, said: "When planning the Brits 2022 digital campaign we knew we wanted to enter the metaverse with Roblox.

"What Dubit has built within the Roblox platform is an immersive Brits experience. It has far surpassed our expectations with wonderful detail and flourishes in the world. It's fantastic to have PinkPantheress, who reaches a huge Gen Z audience, perform in it. Very proud to have the Brits enter this space in this way for the first time."

Jon Vlassopulos, vice-president and global head of music at Roblox, said: "Through our pioneering virtual concerts, we want to shine a spotlight on artists of all sizes — from established stadium acts to up-and-coming viral stars — and connect them to millions of new and existing fans across the globe on Roblox.

"That's why we're thrilled to have PinkPantheress — one of the most exciting, innovative and groundbreaking young UK artists on the scene — perform in Roblox in celebration of the revered, iconic British institution that is The Brit Awards."