Roger Federer talks comfort in Uniqlo campaign

Uniqlo is deploying global brand ambassador Roger Federer in a multimedia campaign to sell £35 jeans and other comfortable clothes.

The campaign is designed to tell a visual story of the tennis champion "enjoying life at home in jeans", according to Uniqlo.

In one 15-second spot, Federer is shown playing the piano in his immaculate living room, intoning: "I could only think of tennis when I first started. Once I began taking time for myself, that’s when I truly started winning. My life, my jeans. Authentic jeans with all day comfort."

The Ezy jeans Federer wears in the ad are billed as providing "the comfort of sweats plus the look of denim".