Ronseal and DentsuMB brush up unfinished billboard

Only a small fraction of OOH space used to promote the manufacturer’s Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate.

Ronseal: billboard located in Gospel Oak in London
Ronseal has marked the release of its Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate with a “no-nonsense” billboard that is only partly covered.

The seemingly unfinished poster site, located in London's Gospel Oak, was devised by DentsuMB’s Woody Woods and Owen Evans. 

Ronseal’s Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate comes in an eco-friendly pouch and uses 90% less packaging, while making five litres of paint once diluted with water.

Accordingly, a small space at one end of the billboard highlights the new product’s “concentrated size” with the tagline: “It gets the job done.” Meanwhile, the majority of the 48-sheet billboard is left bare.

DentsuMB also created a 30-second film, featuring the real-life poster installer, to promote the billboard on social media. 

Jane Ryder, vice-president and general manager at Sherwin Williams, Ronseal, said: “Ronseal is famous for being a brand that tells it like it is, so what better way to advertise Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate and its pioneering concentrated formula than with a concentrated ad.”

Richard Pearson, creative director at DentsuMB UK, added: “With its iconic, no-nonsense brand heritage and slogan, Ronseal offers so much scope for creativity and innovative advertising. 

“This campaign is a great example of using this approach to turn a media channel on its head to create real stand-out with a smile.”

BJL was Ronseal’s previous creative shop, responsible for taking over a Channel 4 ad break in 2016. DentsuMB now handles the account since its merger with the Manchester-based agency last year.

