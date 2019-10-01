Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Rooney Carruthers joins Forever Beta

VCCP co-founder resurfaces after departing George & Dragon.

Forever Beta: Carruthers and Areas
Forever Beta: Carruthers and Areas

Forever Beta London has appointed creative veteran Rooney Carruthers as executive chair, just weeks after hiring Paulo Areas as chief creative officer and partner.

The agency said Carruthers will support Areas and report to chief executive and controlling shareholder Robin Gadsby.

In addition, Carruthers will have primary responsibility for a yet-to-be-announced new-business win and will drive creative on Forever Beta’s own ventures, which include beauty brand Unedited and childrne's brand Happycado.

Carruthers said Forever Beta, whose clients include Camden Town Brewery and Chase Distillery, "has turned a corner with some extremely interesting plans that I would like to help shape and be part of".

He was one of four founders of VCCP, which made its name with launch work for O2 during the early 2000s. He stepped down from a non-executive role there in 2014 to join Enter, now called George & Dragon, which he left in 2018.

Gadsby said: "Rooney is an advertising legend. His creative achievements speak for themselves – he’s responsible for some of the best brand launches over the last two decades."

Areas, who joined last month along with new managing director Kirsteen Scoble, said: "Carruthers’ campaigns for the likes of O2, Orange and Levi’s have been part of popular culture and popular culture is an amazing fuel for the innovative work we deliver. His depth of experience is an invaluable addition to our line-up. I’m excited to be working with him."

